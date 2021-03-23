Boston Has a New Acting Mayor As Walsh Departs for Washington

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh flies to Washington D.C. Tuesday morning after an emotional goodbye to the city while Acting Mayor Kim Janey takes on her first day in the role.

“I want to thank each and every city employee. I love all of you. You do amazing work," Walsh said in his farewell news conference.

Walsh was confirmed by the Senate Monday as President Joe Biden's labor secretary and officially resigned as Boston's mayor at 9 p.m. He's scheduled to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, Walsh called his seven years in the post "the honor" of his life and a "childhood dream come true."

Walsh, the city's 54th mayor, said in his farewell address that the city is in good hands with now Acting Mayor Janey, who has been serving as president of the Boston City Council.

He also talked about some of his accomplishments and priorities over the years as mayor; including investing in education, climate change, beginning to address systemic racism and managing the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

In recent weeks, Walsh said he’s been working with Janey to ensure a smooth transition.

Janey became the first woman and the first person of color to hold the city's top job at the 55th time of asking Monday night. She is expected to take the oath of office later this week.