Boston Leaders Address Violent Incidents in Chinatown at Public Meeting

A violent encounter on the streets of Boston's Chinatown neighborhood over the weekend ended in barrage of gunfire, leaving two men suffering from life-threatening injuries and prompting community leaders to hold a meeting to address recent violence in the area.

The shooting early Sunday morning, which also led to a car chase, marked the second violent incident in Chinatown within a week.

On April 11, police officers opened fire on three suspects after investigators said they refused to get out of an SUV and then tried to run over the officers.

The city planned to host a virtual community meeting Tuesday night to discuss the recent crimes.

"I'm asking for added police resources immediately," said City Councilor Ed Flynn, whose district includes Chinatown.

Flynn said the neighborhood has a lot of problems, including gang violence.

"We have gangs in most neighborhoods in Boston," he said. "But what we need to do is work closely with the police and residents to address ongoing public safety challenges."

Some pointed out that the city often holds meetings to address issues, but rarely acts.

"Every time something like this happens, there's a meeting," said Suzanne Lee, a longtime resident who serves as president emeritus of the Chinese Progressive Association. "What are the follow-throughs? Is city government going to be able to follow through everything they always promise?"

Lee also expressed frustration that the crimes rarely involve Chinatown or even Boston residents, but still fuel racist attitudes toward Asian Americans.

"It adds to the perception of anti-Asian violence," she said.