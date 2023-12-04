Boston

Boston looks to ban sale of guinea pigs in pet stores

The MSPCA and other animal welfare groups asked the City Council to build on an ordinance from 2016 that prevents selling dogs, cats or rabbits in pet stores unless those stores partner with a shelter or rescue

A guinea pig is a popular pet for many. However, concerns are growing on where they're sold in Boston.

Lawmakers on Monday are putting that topic in the spotlight at City Hall. The goal is to ensure these animals are safe and being treated humanely, rather than just a commodity.

Since then, the MSPCA said Massachusetts animal shelters have been overwhelmed with guinea pigs, so adding them to the ordinance would help address overpopulation problems and the surrender of strays, allowing them to have a more streamlined process to get them into homes.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. It can be watched remotely on Zoom.

