Boston man arrested in RI for kidnapping infant from Peabody

A Boston man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly kidnapped an infant from Peabody, Massachusetts, before being arrested in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday from Peabody police advising them that a subject wanted by their department, 41-year-old Jamaine Johnson, of Boston, might be heading toward Rhode Island in a vehicle with an infant inside.

Peabody police advised Rhode Island State Police that Johnson had been involved in a domestic dispute where he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, stole her vehicle and abducted their 6-month-old child. He reportedly made threatening statements indicating that he might harm himself and the infant if confronted by law enforcement.

They said they believed Johnson might be in the area of interstates 95 and 195 in Providence.

Around 3:20 a.m., Rhode Island State Police troopers located Johnson's vehicle on Melissa Street in Providence. Johnson attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended after a brief struggle, during which he resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper.

The 6-month-old was found unharmed but unsecured on the front seat of the vehicle. The infant was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence for evaluation.

Johnson was taken into custody and arraigned on charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and for being a fugitive from justice on a warrant out of Peabody for domestic assault and battery, strangulation, kidnapping, threats to commit murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

No additional information was released.