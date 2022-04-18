Boston Marathon Runners at Back of Pack Push Each Other to Cross Finish Line: ‘You Don't Leave Folks Behind'

As the sun set on another Boston Marathon, runners were still crossing the finish line Monday evening.

“This is my fifth marathon, the first marathon I was able to come down Boylston Street with all my marbles because I’m usually delirious at this point,” one woman shared.

It may have taken six, seven, even eight hours…but the back of the pack was determined to make it.

“It’s tough at the end here when you’re running by yourself, they’re taking down the marathon course around you but I just kept pushing,” another woman shared.

Everyone with a reason to run.

“Definitely a long day but good, and we do it for the paralysis community, so it makes every step worth it,” one man said.

Henry Richard, whose 8-year-old brother Martin was killed in the Marathon Bombing nine years ago, ran the 126th Boston Marathon.

As the crowds of runners thinned out, strangers joined hands, pushing each other to the end.

“I said ‘sir I think I’ll finish if I follow you,'” Crystal Chang. “He said ‘come on.’”

Chang and Chris Diorio met at mile 23.

“Runners don’t let runners behind,” said Diorio. “You don’t leave folks behind.”

Finishing the Boston Marathon is an emotional moment for most runners.

They weren’t the only ones who met on the course and teamed up to get each other through.

“We just kind of saw each other,” said Alicia Dionne. “And we're like, alright we’re doing this together, we’re gonna to finish together and we did.”

Dionne and Tori Corr joined forces at around the halfway point.

“I’m happy to be done but I feel so good,” said Corr.

Athletes were grateful for the cheering fans all along the route.

“This is my first Boston,” said Lyndsay Franklin. “The crowd took me. My headphones died, and I was happy they died because I could just listen to everyone.”

Runners and their families were so proud of their accomplishments at the 126th Boston Marathon.

“This is my baby,” said Leah Bradley about her daughter Amelia. “She almost gave up, and we told her four more miles to go…she did it.”