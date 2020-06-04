Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Speaks on Coronavirus, Protests: WATCH LIVE

Mayor Marty Walsh is holding a press conference Thursday as Boston navigates reopening from the coronavirus shutdown amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

Walsh's press conference, set for 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, comes as demonstrations denouncing structural racism and police brutality sweep across the city, state and nation during an ongoing pandemic.

Minority-owned business in Boston are cleaning up from damage done after peaceful protests turned violent Sunday, and one owner

Offices in Boston began reopening Monday, a day after a massive, peaceful protest called for justice following Floyd's death. Many protesters left after a march reached the State House, at which time some clashed with police downtown in a chaotic scene that left many businesses damaged.

As of Wednesday, the Public Health Commission had reported 12,872 cases of coronavirus, 7,257 recoveries and 655 deaths in Boston.