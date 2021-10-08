Local

South Boston

Police Cruiser Rolls Over in South Boston, Officials Say

Footage from the scene shows a police cruiser and a school bus at a taped-off intersection

By Asher Klein

A damaged school bus and Boston police cruiser at the scene of a crash in Dorchester on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A Boston police cruiser rolled over after being involved in an accident in South Boston Friday, officials said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No other information was immediately available, but footage from the scene shows a police cruiser and a small school bus at a taped-off intersection.

The bus has damage to its hood and the cruiser to its side.

A damaged school bus and Boston police cruiser at the scene of a crash in Dorchester on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
NBC10 Boston
A damaged school bus and Boston police cruiser at the scene of a crash in South Boston on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Local

Southington 48 mins ago

17-Year-Old Suspected of Stabbing Teen at Conn. Apple Harvest Festival Charged With Assault

Brockton 1 hour ago

‘Disturbing': Brockton High School Student Arrested After Bringing Gun to School

This article will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

South BostonBostonBoston Police Departmentdorchesterschool bus
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us