Police Cruiser Rolls Over in South Boston, Officials Say

A Boston police cruiser rolled over after being involved in an accident in South Boston Friday, officials said.

The incident took place near the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

No other information was immediately available, but footage from the scene shows a police cruiser and a small school bus at a taped-off intersection.

The bus has damage to its hood and the cruiser to its side.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

This article will be updated when more information is available.