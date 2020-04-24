Local

coronavirus

Boston Police Issue Safety Guidelines for Delivery Workers

The Boston Police Department issued guidelines for delivery workers during the coronavirus pandemic

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tips for delivery workers on how to stay safe and avoid "becoming a robbery victim," were issued by the Boston Police Department on Thursday.

As food delivery has become more commonplace amid Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's social distancing orders, and many folks are taking on those jobs as an added source of income, Boston Police offered these tips on how to stay safe:

  • Drivers should limit cash on-hand
  • Pay with credit cards as much as possible
  • Drivers and customers should always meet outside
  • Always verify a customer call- back number
  • Call to confirm well-lit delivery meeting locations
  • Drivers should never leave their cars running while unattended

The tips are meant for customers, business and restaurant owners and employees alike.

More on Coronavirus

coronavirus 2 hours ago

A Lifeline Through Language: Hospital Interpreters Critical During Coronavirus Outbreak

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Temperature Checks, Masks and Paid Quarantine: What Can Boston Learn From Other Countries?

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Boston Police Departmentsafetyfood delivery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us