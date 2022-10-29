Local

Boston police

Boston Police Looking for Missing Boy, 11

Dioni Acosta, who has autism, was last seen around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old boy from the city's Dorchester neighborhood who has been missing since earlier Saturday evening.

According to police, Dioni Acosta was last seen around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester.

Acosta, who has autism, has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA station, police said. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, with a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4712.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeMassachusettsBostonmissing person
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us