Boston police officer hospitalized in Dorchester shooting

An officer with the Boston Police Department is recovering after being shot Monday in Dorchester.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said police received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a person with a gun on Esmond Street. The officer was shot in his bulletproof vest when responding.

"As officers approached the suspect, the suspect actually fired one round, hitting the officer in the chest, and the other officers were able to arrest the suspect," Cox said.

The officer was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Thankfully, he's going to be OK," Cox said.

"Tonight is yet another reminder of all that our officers and their families put on the line to serve our city," Mayor Michelle Wu said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court, according to Cox.