Police Share 1st Photos of Man Sought in Jean McGuire's Stabbing in Franklin Park

The Boston Police Department is searching for a man in connection with the stabbing of a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer last week in Franklin Park.

Jean McGuire was attacked while walking her dog around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Eight days later, police released surveillance images of a man they are trying to identify.

McGuire's attacker is believed to have sustained injuries in the incident and may have needed medical treatment.

Investigation Update: Police Requesting the Public's Assistance in Identifying Person of Interest of Franklin Park Stabbing https://t.co/RkPhS48DO7 pic.twitter.com/G9yZC0eVB6 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 19, 2022

Anyone with information on the man in the photos is asked to notify the Boston Police Department. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

McGuire, the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and the longtime head of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, or METCO, spoke while leaving Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Tuesday, a week after the stabbing.

"We take for granted good health care," she said, with her arm in a cast, but sounding and looking as vibrant as ever. "But there's nothing like the high quality that you get at a place like Beth Israel, Boston Medical Center and Tufts, in a city like Boston."

A week after being stabbed, 91-year-old Boston civil rights pioneer tells her story.

Despite the circumstances, McGuire was filled with humor and gratitude as she was joined by family and her care team at the hospital to share details on her recovery, and announce a new endeavor to give back to the Boston community she loves so much.

The McGuire family expressed their gratitude for not only the care that Jean got from doctors, but also the support from people across the city.

"On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the entire Boston community, family, extended family and friends for being there during this time," one of McGuire's nephews, Mark Williams, said. "I would also like to take a moment for the family to give a special thank you to the two individuals who found our aunt after she was attacked by the assailant."

Jean McGuire served as the executive director of METCO, which aims to increase racial diversity in Massachusetts by allowing students to attend schools outside their districts, for 43 years, from 1973 to 2016.

"They truly saved her life, and the family is extremely, extremely grateful," Williams continued.

McGuire said she doesn't remember much from the attack, but called the people who helped her "angels without wings."

"Their parents should be so proud that they cared enough to get help for somebody laying on the street bleeding," McGuire said. "There's a lot I don't remember. I don't let it bother me now. You all took care of me and so you move on but you do have to be prepared to protect yourself in the future."