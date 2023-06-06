Boston police seek 2 teen girls missing from Dorchester

The Boston Police Department is looking for two Dorchester teenagers who were last seen Thursday and may be together.

Sixteen-year-old Franyelis Arias and 17-year-old Asia Bridgeman were last seen on Thursday, June 1, according to Boston police.

Franyelli was last seen at 7:25 a.m. at Tech Boston Academy and is known to regularly visit the Wainwright Park area.

Bridgeman was last seen around 4 p.m. around 23 Warner Street wearing a grey crop top, black biker shorts and slip-on slides. She is also known to regularly visit Wainwright Park as well as Ginita Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or B-3 detectives at 617-343-4712. To report information anonymously, contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).