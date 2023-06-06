Local

Boston Police Department

Boston police seek 2 teen girls missing from Dorchester

The two girls were last seen on Thursday and may be together

By Sophia Pargas and William Reed

Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is looking for two Dorchester teenagers who were last seen Thursday and may be together.

Sixteen-year-old Franyelis Arias and 17-year-old Asia Bridgeman were last seen on Thursday, June 1, according to Boston police.

Franyelli was last seen at 7:25 a.m. at Tech Boston Academy and is known to regularly visit the Wainwright Park area.

Bridgeman was last seen around 4 p.m. around 23 Warner Street wearing a grey crop top, black biker shorts and slip-on slides. She is also known to regularly visit Wainwright Park as well as Ginita Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or B-3 detectives at 617-343-4712. To report information anonymously, contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

Additional missing persons

missing person 23 hours ago

Girl, 16, missing from Belmont since Friday, police say

Boston Jun 4

Boston police seek missing 14-year-old girl

This article tagged under:

Boston Police DepartmentBostonmissing persons
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us