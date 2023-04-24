Boston Police Seek Man Wanted in Back Bay Sexual Assault

The Boston Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a sexual assault that happened this weekend in Back Bay.

Police said the attack happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908.

Authorities did not describe what happened, but shared two photos of the man they are seeking.

The is described as being between 5'8 and 5'10 with a medium to heavy build, dark curly hair and facial hair. During the attack, police say he was wearing a navy blue and tie-dye shirt and black, baggy sweatpants with two white stripes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

In the announcement, police also shared a list of safety tips, including to be aware of your surroundings, especially at night, to try to walk with friends and avoid poorly lit areas and to avoid distractions.