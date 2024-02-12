Boston police seek to ID armed robbery suspect who wore gloves, mask

Boston police say the man is wanted in an armed robbery that took place around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of 74 Staniford Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in Boston on Sunday evening.

Boston police released two photos online showing a man wearing a black mask, a gray Carhartt jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers, and purple surgical gloves.

According to police, the suspect was involved in an armed robbery incident that took place around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 74 Staniford Street, which is the listed address for West End Market, a convenience store.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4240. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

