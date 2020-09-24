Boston Schools Union Questions Safety of School Buildings, Classrooms

﻿﻿With some Boston students set to return to “in-person” learning on October 1st, teachers taking part in a virtual Boston Public schools union meeting reaffirming Thursday they're not happy with the safety of school buildings.

“We know many of our buildings in East Boston are not safe right now, so we are concerned and I think members are feeling a lot of fear and responsibility,” said Michelle Carol, a science teacher in East Boston.

The Union also released a report with results from more than 100 school walkthroughs.

The report was done in conjunction with the Mass Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health.

﻿The study finds that many of the BPS classrooms and buildings aren’t ready to be used by students and staff.

“The number one consideration or concern right now is air ventilation and filtration,” said Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union.

Tang says they’re requesting air purifiers in rooms where ventilation isn’t great, including isolation rooms.

“Some things will still be coming into the schools and they still have a week to get to the schools,” Tang said.

The report also points out specifics, for example, the fans at the Boston Latin Academy don’t fit the windows.

Some fans at another school can’t reach the outlets, and windows at other schools open too much and can be a fall hazard.

“When a lot of our windows didn’t open, or only opened a few inches that remains the number one concern,” said Tang.

Now there’s a week to get everything in order, before the first school bells ring.

The Boston Teachers Union wants another walkthrough next week of these school buildings.

We also reached out to Boston Public Schools about the report.