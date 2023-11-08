Life-threatening injuries reported in Roxbury double stabbing

Two people were hurt in a stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday and one of them has life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the initial call came in for a stabbing on Trotter Court. There is also a second scene on Tremont and Camden streets in Roxbury.
One of the victims has life-threatening injuries. The second victim's condition was not immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
