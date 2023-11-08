South Boston

Life-threatening injuries reported in Roxbury double stabbing

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Two people were hurt in a stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday and one of them has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the initial call came in for a stabbing on Trotter Court. There is also a second scene on Tremont and Camden streets in Roxbury.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries. The second victim's condition was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

South Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us