Boston Soccer Fans Await US Men's Team Massive World Cup Knockout Game

Soccer watch parties around Boston were packed Saturday morning for Team USA's do-or-die World Cup match.

The game opens the tournament's knockout round, where the field of 16 remaining teams will be cut in half and the remaining eight advance to compete in the quarterfinals.

After advancing through a tough group with a win and two draws, America's young squad will see if they can get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and only the second time in the team's history.

The Dubliner is packed with fans this morning. Everyone is pumped up to see if Team USA can beat the Netherlands in the knockout stage of the #FIFAWorldCup and get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. @NBC10Boston @NECN @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/PTLNaveiPq — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) December 3, 2022

A win against the Netherlands Saturday might be enough to convince fans that the States can compete on the biggest stage in world soccer. Team USA is coming off a gutsy win against Iran, the top team in Asia.

“We feel amazing right now, we're running on a lot of adrenaline. The boys are ready," U.S. forward Tim Weah said. "I’m pumped, we're just excited to get out there and play one of the best teams in the world on the biggest stage in the world, so yeah we’re definitely ready.”

The team received a shoutout from President Joe Biden on social media before the game.