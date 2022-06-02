Local

travel

Boston's Logan Airport Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

International service makes up 20% of Logan’s business, so the past two years have been tough

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

International flights are making a comeback at Boston's Logan Airport following two years of pandemic disruptions.

“It’s coming back,” Massport Director of Aviation Ed Freni said. “It’s not where it was. We’re about a dozen flights less, nonstop flights less than we were in ’19.”

Logan will be up to 45 nonstop international flights by this summer. It’s still down from 56 in 2019, but a lot more than the spring of 2020, when the number of overseas destinations were down to just eight.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

International service makes up 20% of Logan’s business, so the past two years have been tough.

“The interest is there, the airlines are bringing back service, they’re adding frequency, they will continue to add frequency as they succeed in filling the airplanes,” Freni said.

In fact, Delta Airlines just added nonstop service to Tel Aviv, Israel and Athens, Greece. There are two new airlines as well: Play, which flies to Iceland and Condor, which serves Germany. The airport is still waiting for the return of flights to key cities in China.

Logan is also moving full steam ahead with its expansion of Terminal E, adding four new gates to the 12 already there.

“It will help when we get back to the 2019 levels to be able to gate the airplanes and the demand of when the international flights want to operate,” Freni said.

Construction is expected to be finished on time in the summer of 2023, according to Freni. It’s just another piece of the puzzle in bringing Logan Airport back as a key international player.

“Right now I think we’re in a pretty good position,” Freni said.

More on Travel

Business 24 hours ago

Delta Hikes Sales Forecast to Pre-Pandemic Levels Thanks to Jump in Travel Demand and Fares

mask mandate Apr 19

Mask Mandates End on Planes, Public Transit in Mass.: Here's Where to Wear One

This article tagged under:

travelcoronavirusBostonpandemicLogan Airport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us