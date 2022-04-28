Bouncer Charged in Stabbing Death of Marine Outside Boston Bar to Appear in Court

The Boston bouncer charged with fatally stabbing a Marine veteran outside of a North End bar last month will appear in court again Thursday.

Alvaro Omar Larrama, who turned himself into police two days after the deadly stabbing, has been held without bail on a murder charge. He is expected to appear before a judge in Boston Municipal Court for a probable cause hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Larrama, of East Boston, stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez to death on March 19 following an argument outside the Sons of Boston bar on Union Street.

Martinez, who was from the Chicago area, was visiting some of his friends in Boston when he was killed. About a dozen of his family, friends and Marine Corps brothers are expected to be in Boston on Thursday to attend Larrama's court hearing.

After the hearing, Martinez's mom and other family members, as well as their attorney, are expected to speak to the media.

A man charged in a fatal stabbing Saturday outside a bar faced a judge Monday.

On March 31, Attorney Tom Flaws announced on the family's behalf that they would be filing a civil lawsuit against the Sons of Boston that would allow them to investigate whether or not the pub could have prevented the incident.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, the Boston establishment had its entertainment and liquor licenses suspended. During a liquor license review hearing earlier this month, officials discovered that the bar did not run a background check on the former bouncer and did not know he had a knife on him the night of the stabbing.