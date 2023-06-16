Brockton murder suspect remains hospitalized after ramming two police cruisers

Massachusetts State Police say a man accused of murder in a Brockton shooting last year remains hospitalized under police guard after ramming two police cruisers and crashing into a third vehicle on Thursday in Raynham.

David Lynch, 24, was on the state police most wanted list in a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead on West Park Street on Nov. 2, 2022. State police said Lynch was transferred Thursday night from Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton to Boston Medical Center, where he remains under police guard. In addition to the murder charge, he is expected to face new charges connected to Thursday's incident, including firearms and drug offenses, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating to endanger and failure to stop for police.

Police said Lynch was seen in an BMW X1 in the parking lot of Middleboro's Holiday Inn just after 3 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly fled from troopers, ramming two police vehicles and getting onto Route 44. After police say they lost sight of Lynch, he was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Orchard Street and Warren Street in Raynham.

Two guns were later found in the BMW, according to state police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police said Lynch and a male passenger fled on foot, but were taken into custody. The passenger, 23-year-old Demarje Taylor, of Chelsea, was treated and released and arraigned on gun possession charges. He was taken to the Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 32-year-old woman from Taunton, was seriously injured and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital before later being transferred to a Boston hospital, according to police.