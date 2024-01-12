Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Brockton restaurant shooting

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday evening in a restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Officers were responded to the shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 7:25 p.m., the Brockton Police Department said.

The victim who was hospitalized was the only person injured, police said.

Authorities did not give immediate word on any arrests.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops.