Brockton

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Brockton restaurant shooting

A person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in Brockton, Massachusetts, police say

NBC10 Boston

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday evening in a restaurant in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Officers were responded to the shooting inside Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Crescent Street around 7:25 p.m., the Brockton Police Department said.

The victim who was hospitalized was the only person injured, police said.

Authorities did not give immediate word on any arrests.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Stay with NBC10 Boston as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us