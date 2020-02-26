Local
Building Supervisor Injured in Maine Blast Is Out of Hospital

Five months after a deadly propane blast in Maine, a building supervisor is released from hospital

BOSTON, MA – DECEMBER 15: The main facade of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston is pictured on Dec. 15, 2015.

A building supervisor credited with saving lives by evacuating a building before a deadly propane blast in Farmington is out of the hospital five months later.

Larry Lord's GoFundMe page reported Tuesday that he had been discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation center, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Charlestown,  the Bangor Daily News reported.

Lord helped almost a dozen people get out of the building on Sept. 16, 2019, when he smelled propane gas. The building exploded just minutes later after he re-entered with firefighters to investigate the source of the propane leak. The explosion killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured six other firefighters.

Investigators concluded the entirety of a 400-gallon propane tank had emptied because of a gas line leak, with much of the fuel entering the building's basement. It's unclear what ignited the fumes.

The explosion shattered the building and left the scene littered with dust and paper. Nearby mobile homes were rendered uninhabitable.

