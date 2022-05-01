Bullet Discovered in Bathroom of Condon Community School

A .45 caliber bullet was discovered in the bathroom of the Condon Community School last week, followed by a debate over whether appropriate safety measures were taken in the moment.

In a joint statement between Boston City Council President of District 2 Ed Flynn and Boston City Counselor At-Large Michael Flaherty, it was revealed that the bullet was reported by the Condon School parent. Allegedly, upon the discovery of the bullet, the Condon School principal did not authorize a protective K-9 sweep of the school.

Please see full statement from @mfflaherty & I regarding public safety concerns at the Condon School in #Southie this week. pic.twitter.com/7gUb0cNw3H — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) April 30, 2022

Upon being informed of this, Flynn and Flaherty contacted Boston Police who confirmed that a bullet was found. Boston Police were then asked by Flynn and Flaherty to perform a sweep of the school, only after the school's principal did not request one.

After follow-up communication between the city officials, the Boston Public Schools (BPS) and the Mayor's office, it was revealed that earlier in the week at the same school, a piece of paper with swastikas drawn on it was found.

Flynn and Flaherty have requested an open investigation into both cases at the Condon School, sighting the safety of the school's students, family and staff.

In a statement on the incident, Mayor Michelle Wu said, "I'm grateful to the school leaders and public safety partners who continue to ensure the safety of our students, and will work closely with them to investigate these incidents quickly and thoroughly.”

Boston Public Schools had this to say about the matter in a statement: "The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority at BPS. Contrary to inflammatory statements from public officials, within minutes of both incidents school leadership immediately reported these incidents, and BPS safety services and Boston Police were on site to ensure the appropriate steps were taken and there was no immediate threat to the school. BPS and the Condon School leadership and staff are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities to investigate these troubling incidents to prevent them from occurring in the future."