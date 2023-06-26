Local

Vermont

Burlington beaches shut down due to toxic bacteria in Lake Champlain

Officials discovered cyanobacteria in the ocean, causing all city beaches to shut down until an on-site toxin screening comes back negative

By Sophia Pargas

A sign closing a Lake Champlain beach in Vermont because of a cyanobacteria bloom
WPTZ

Toxic bacteria was discovered in Lake Champlain, prompting all Burlington, Vermont, beaches to be shut down until further notice, the city's parks department on Sunday.

Cyanobacteria caused the city-wide beach closure, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The bacteria is known to cause severe stomach problems, liver damage and dizziness in both people and animals.

Officials will continue monitoring public swimming areas and testing beaches for the presence of cyanobacteria. Until an on-site toxin screening is negative, Burlington beaches will remain closed.

The Burlington Parks Department will update the public on closures on their website.

This article tagged under:

VermontburlingtonLake Champlain
