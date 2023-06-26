Burlington beaches shut down due to toxic bacteria in Lake Champlain

Toxic bacteria was discovered in Lake Champlain, prompting all Burlington, Vermont, beaches to be shut down until further notice, the city's parks department on Sunday.

Cyanobacteria caused the city-wide beach closure, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The bacteria is known to cause severe stomach problems, liver damage and dizziness in both people and animals.

Officials will continue monitoring public swimming areas and testing beaches for the presence of cyanobacteria. Until an on-site toxin screening is negative, Burlington beaches will remain closed.

The Burlington Parks Department will update the public on closures on their website.