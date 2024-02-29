South Boston

Bystander helps police capture woman accused of robbing bank in South Boston

Dealmeida was arrested and charged with unarmed bank robbery

A red dye pack went off as money is seen in South Boston’s Andrew Square after a bank robbery on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
A bystander helped officers capture a woman accused of robbing a bank in South Boston this week, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on Southampton Street, Boston police said.

When officers arrived, they were told a woman wearing a thin black hoodie, blue jeans and a white disposable surgical mask had robbed the bank and fled, according to police.

After sharing the woman's description and searching the area, a bystander flagged down officers on Father Songin Way, where he stopped 38-year-old Miriam Dealmeida, police said.

The man told officers that while walking down Boston Street toward Andrew Station, he saw Dealmeida running from the bank's parking lot with "red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket," authorities said.

He then chased her down Dorchester Avenue onto Father Songin Way, where he restrained her, police said.

The 38-year-old Boston woman was arrested and charged with unarmed bank robbery.

Dealmeida could face additional charges for a different bank robbery that took place earlier that day at East West Bank on Kneeland Street, police said. It's unclear if she has an attorney who could speak to her charges.

She's set to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

