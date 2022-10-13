Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community

Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood.

Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.

Community leaders are now calling on the community to step up, and not only help prevent violence like this from happening, but help the police and investigators to solve these crimes.

There has been a public outcry over recent violence in Boston; in the most recent incident, Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old civil rights trailblazer, was stabbed while walking in Franklin Park.

Several people who have spoken with or visited Dr. Jean McGuire in the hospital said she is in good spirits and doing well.

That’s despite being stabbed multiple times by an unknown attacker — whom those close to her say may have been trying to sexually assault her — while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night.

Community leaders – including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu – say enough is enough, and it’s up to everyone to come together to stop this type of violence from happening.

"I’m disgusted and angry to know that an elder in our community had to fear for her safety going about her daily routine, walking her dog," Mayor Wu said.

McGuire is a civil rights trailblazer in Boston, who not only founded the METCO program, but was the first Black female on the Boston School Committee.

"I want her to know that we are praying for her, that we love her, and we thank God that she survived the attack," Randy Muhammad of the Muhammad Mosque said. "We are outraged that this happened, and so when these type of incidents happen, it makes us look at what we can do collectively to change that reality."

Boston police have not yet made any arrests on this case. They, too, are calling on the public to step up and provide them with any information they may have on this stabbing.