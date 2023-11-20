Crash between military vehicle, SUV closes street in Marshfield

A car crash closed a street in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, local police said. It appeared to involve a large military vehicle and an SUV.

The crash closed Plain Street between Flaggler and Old Plain streets, according to Marshfield police. The road has since reopened.

Marshfield police referred questions to Massachusetts State Police. NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

The SUV was badly damaged at the scene, with its front end crumpled. Investigators were examining a tan military truck.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.