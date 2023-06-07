Car crashes into Subway in RI, injuring 6 people

Six people were hospitalized Wednesday after a car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Smithfield, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The crash happened at the Apple Valley Mall in the town's Greenville neighborhood. Fire officials told WJAR five people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and another was taken to Miriam Hospital.

One person was in critical condition, according to the station.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash. The man driving the car was its only occupant. Fire officials said he was speeding when he entered the parking lot and went straight into the store.

A Planet Fitness on the other side of the Subway was also damaged.

No further information was immediately available.