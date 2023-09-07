Maine

Car fire causes 2 separate pile-up crashes on I-95 in Maine

Five people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries from crashes that took place while traffic backed up

By Asher Klein

A car on fire on I-95 in Sidney, Maine, and the aftermath of two separate crashes that took place as traffic backed up behind the burning Chrysler.
Maine State Police

As traffic backed up on Interstate 95 on central Maine for a car fire Wednesday, two separate chain-reaction crashes took place down the highway, sending five people to the hospital, police said.

Four vehicles were involved in each crash, police said Thursday — a big-rig truck that slammed into three cars ahead of it, closing the highway, and an SUV that did the same about a mile back at about the same time.

The car fire that initially backed up traffic was reported about 3:40 p.m. in Sidney, police said. Smoke poured from the fully engulfed Chrysler 300 — the driver was able to pull over and get out safely and one lane of traffic was closed.

About seven minutes later, the truck, an 18-wheeler carrying debris, wasn't able to slow down fast enough to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of it, police said. That crash, half a mile from the car fire, sent one person the hospital with minor injuries.

A mile down the highway at about the same time, the Jeep rear-ended the vehicle in front of her, causing a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles and which left four people with minor injuries, police said.

