Maine

Woman's body found near Home Depot in South Portland, Maine

State police are assisting local police with the investigation

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near the Home Depot in South Portland, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon.

South Portland police told News Center Maine that they were called to Clark's Pond Parkway in the area of Home Depot shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday for an individual down an embankment. A woman's body was subsequently found in the woods.

Maine State Police responded to the scene and are assisting local police with the investigation, a spokeperson said. Officers remained at the scene for several hours on Tuesday night.

No further details were immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Maine stories

Maine Aug 31

Hiker loses consciousness atop Mount Katahdin, flown to hospital by National Guard helicopter

Maine Aug 30

Maine town again delays plan to build the world's largest flagpole

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us