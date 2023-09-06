Woman's body found near Home Depot in South Portland, Maine

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near the Home Depot in South Portland, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon.

South Portland police told News Center Maine that they were called to Clark's Pond Parkway in the area of Home Depot shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday for an individual down an embankment. A woman's body was subsequently found in the woods.

Maine State Police responded to the scene and are assisting local police with the investigation, a spokeperson said. Officers remained at the scene for several hours on Tuesday night.

No further details were immediately available.