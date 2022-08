A car apparently hit a street sign and smashed into the front windows of a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood overnight.

Boston EMS responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the corner of Brighton Avenue and Lindon Street, officials with the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals following the incident, EMS said.

First responders have not said how badly they were hurt. Details about what led up to the crash have also not been revealed yet.