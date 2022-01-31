Local

Car Vs. Train Crash in Stoughton Causes Delays

The Stoughton line is running behind after a crash involving a car and a train Monday morning.

By Staff Reports

MBTA sign
NBC10 Boston/NECN

Commuters should expect delays after a crash involving a car and a train Monday morning in Stoughton.

Stoughton police said the crash blocked off Wyman Street and Canton Street. The Stoughton police worked with MBTA officials to clear the train from the roadway.

Stoughton Line Train 865 (7 a.m. from South Station) was operating into Stoughton and was 40-50 minutes behind schedule. Stoughton Line Train 866 (8:15 a.m. from Stoughton) has been cancelled. The next inbound service from Stoughton will be Train 868 (9:15 a.m. from Stoughton).

No injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

