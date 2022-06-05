Local

Celtics and Warriors Face Off in Game 2 of Finals Tonight

Game 2 of the NBA Finals starts in San Francisco tonight at 8 p.m. EST

By Kirsten Glavin

The Celtics are looking for their second win in the NBA Finals tonight, and the Warriors are looking for redemption.

A win for the Celtics tonight would give the team a 2-0 lead in the series and send them home for their next game to be played at TD Garden.

If the Celtics beat the Warriors tonight, they will be given a huge advantage according to the NBA historical record. No team that has lost both of their first two games at home has ever come back to win the finals. If the Warriors lose tonight, they'll have to make history if they want to win the Finals.

The Celtics are looking to clean up their third quarter mistakes. In the first game of the finals, they ended the third quarter 12 points behind before coming back in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics also go into Game 2 with Rob Williams being listed as "questionable" for tonight because of ongoing knee soreness. With that said, the Warriors could be short handed as well with four players listed on their injury report.

The Celtics are also predicting changes the Warriors might make.

"The adjustment I can see them making is just a little more tighter on us and trying to make our shots tougher," said Marcus Smart, point guard for the Celtics. "Not that open, but we’re basketball players just like those guys. And we’re going to have to adjust to whatever they do, just like they’re going to have to adjust to us."

