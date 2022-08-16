Local

Certification of Vermont Primary Election Results Delayed

The certification of last week’s primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue, the secretary of state’s office announced Tuesday.

The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday.

The secretary of state’s office said a state software contractor has been unable to resolve a technology issue affecting the office’s ability to produce reports from votes submitted by town and city clerks.

The process is separate from the official counting of ballots and local certification by town clerks, the office said, adding that the delay does not impact its 100% confidence in the accuracy of the vote totals reported by town clerks.

“The Secretary of State’s mission is to provide a secure and accurate election. The office will always default to a delay to ensure integrity and confidence of the results when they are certified,” the office said in a statement.

