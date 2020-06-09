Chelsea Police Cancel Silver Alert, Missing Woman Found in Revere

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Chelsea woman who was found late Tuesday night in Revere, Massachusetts.

Esperanza Tenorio, 68, was found by Revere police on Fuller Street, on the Everett line. She was evaluated by EMS and reunited with her family in Revere, police say.

Chelsea police had issued an alert for Tenorio after she went missing from her 855 Broadway home at 4 p.m. They were concerned for her safety because Tenorio is new to the area and does not speak English. She has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Update photo from today of missing Alzheimer resident, Esperanza Tenorio, age 68 missing after leaving 855 Broadway at 4:00PM today. pic.twitter.com/YNu0wSpkhn — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) June 9, 2020

At the time she went missing, police said Tenorio, who is 5'5" and 120 pounds, was last seen heading toward the Chelsea-Revere line. She was described as wearing black shirts, a black shirt with "California" printed and a "bear" image on the front.

Chelsea police were assisted by Revere police, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police.