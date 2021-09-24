Girl, 11, Pulled From Under School Bus in Braintree With Serious Injuries, Police Say

An 11-year-old girl was hit by a school bus in Braintree, Massachusetts, Friday, police said.

The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. on Hillside Road near East Junior High School, and the child -- who wasn't identified -- was taken to a hospital in Boston, Braintree police said.

She has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said, after previously saying the 11-year-old was "conscious and alert" after the crash.

Officers on the scene found the girl underneath the bus, and got her out with the help of Braintree firefighters and Brewster emergency service technicians, police said.

Hillside Road was closed as local and state police investigated. Footage from the scene showed the school bus had "Braintree Public Schools" written on the side.

POLICE ACTIVITY: At appx 2:30, an 11 y/o was struck by a school bus on Hillside Rd. The juvenile was transported to a Boston hospital with unknown injuries, however was conscious and alert on scene. Hillside Rd is closed due to the investigation. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) September 24, 2021

The school district sent a note to members of the community saying that an East Middle School student was hit by a bus while crossing a street during dismissal.

"Early indications are that the student will be okay, but we ask all families to take this serious moment to discuss with your children the importance of being vigilant and aware as they travel to and from school," the note said.

The district thanked the first responders and school staff who assisted the student.