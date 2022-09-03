Local

Vermont

Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

School bus generic3
FILE

A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police.

Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.

The child, whose name and age were not released by police, was struck by the school bus while being dropped off at a bus stop. The child was treated on scene by Hartford fire and taken to an area hospital. The child's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The remaining children on the bus were transferred to a second bus to continue on their route.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.

More Vermont stories

Vermont 18 hours ago

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

New York Sep 1

Work Resumes on International Culinary Trail Linking Vt., NY and Canada

This article tagged under:

VermontHartford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us