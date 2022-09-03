Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont

A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police.

Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.

The child, whose name and age were not released by police, was struck by the school bus while being dropped off at a bus stop. The child was treated on scene by Hartford fire and taken to an area hospital. The child's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The remaining children on the bus were transferred to a second bus to continue on their route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.