Local
influenza

Child’s Flu-Related Death Is Maine’s First This Season

The child was younger than 5 years old and had not been vaccinated against influenza this season, health officials said

By Staff Reports

By Staff Reports

Generic flu shot
Telemundo 39

A child in Maine died has become the state's first pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The child was younger than 5 years old and had not been vaccinated against influenza this season, health officials said in a news release.

The identity of the child has not been released but health officials said the child tested positive for influenza B.

Local

lobster 16 mins ago

Claws of Health? Lobster Blood Could Play Role in New Drugs

plymouth rock 28 mins ago

Reward Offered for Information on Plymouth Rock Vandals

Due to privacy issues, no further information is to be released, health officials said.

Earlier this month, at least two elementary schools were closed in Maine when about 75 youngsters at one school and 30 at another school become ill with influenza.

In early January, cases of influenza had been found in all 16 of the state's counties and was considered widespread. At that point, there were six adult flu-related deaths.

This article tagged under:

influenzaMaineCDCMaine Center for Disease Control and Preventionflu death
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us