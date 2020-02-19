Child’s Flu-Related Death Is Maine’s First This Season

A child in Maine died has become the state's first pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The child was younger than 5 years old and had not been vaccinated against influenza this season, health officials said in a news release.

The identity of the child has not been released but health officials said the child tested positive for influenza B.

Due to privacy issues, no further information is to be released, health officials said.

Earlier this month, at least two elementary schools were closed in Maine when about 75 youngsters at one school and 30 at another school become ill with influenza.

In early January, cases of influenza had been found in all 16 of the state's counties and was considered widespread. At that point, there were six adult flu-related deaths.