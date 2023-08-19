Cleanup underway after Friday's tornadoes

Cleanup crews have started working in Massachusetts after it was confirmed that two tornadoes had touched down during Friday's storms.

Residents say the tornado miraculously missed the homes in the area and a lot of the brush has been cleaned up so far.

Weymouth is one of four places across the state to get hit by a tornado in this storm, with the national weather service confirming an EF-1 touched down. Two others were confirmed in North Attleboro and Mansfield. And an EF-0 touched down in Stoughton.

The storms cut out power, caused flooding and left behind major damage across the state, especially in the area of Park Avenue in Weymouth. The tornado touched down near the intersection of Pleasant and Torrey streets, then lifted near a water tower at the end of Lockewoods drive.

With winds topping 110 miles an hour, the tornado uprooted down trees and tore twenty shingles from a roof, but other than that miraculously missing most of the homes in the neighborhood.

“When I looked out I could see sparks coming from the electrical lines and I was like oh my gosh cuz that’s what you see in the movies.” said resident Brenda Gallagher.

Crews started cleaning up limbs yesterday and that work will continue today.