Clear The Shelters: Here's How to Help Even If You Can't Adopt

Even if you're not looking to adopt a pet, there are many ways you can still provide a helping hand to adoption centers.

As NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Boston work this month to Clear The Shelters in New England, donations can also go a long way to help.

"The MSPCA-Angell is a non-profit," Director of Communications Rob Halpin said. "Like any other non-profit, we survive and thrive based on the financial and other support people provide to us... Donations are the life blood of our work."

Donations, including food, play a big part not just in shelters, Halpin said.

"Increasingly for thousands of pets in our communities who could be vulnerable to surrenders because their owners, who love them no less than any other owner, maybe can't afford food or litter or basic medical care," Halpin said.

As donations come in, they get boxed up and distributed according to need. Sometimes, they even land in local food pantries. There are many ways to support your shelters, though.

"If you've got towels, sheets, blankets, anything that could line a barren bed inside of a cage for a dog, we'll take that too," Halpin said. "And of course if people can afford to, and have the resources, monetary donations are always appreciated."

And of course, you can always donate your time.

"This is the magic of supporting your local animal shelter," Halpin said. "So many people who don't have a pet, have too many pets and can't add more, can still help."

