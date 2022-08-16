Clerk at Exeter, New Hampshire Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint

Five people robbed a convenience store in Exeter, New Hampshire with a handgun and what appeared to be an AR-15 style gun, according to police.

The robbery happened before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street after five suspects walked into the store.

One of the suspects showed a handgun to the store clerk, and another pulled what appeared to be an AR-15 style gun out of his waistband, according to a news release from Exeter police. The cashier was held at gunpoint, but not hurt, and there were no customers in the store at the time.

The suspects left on foot with cash and merchandise, and police are still trying to figure out if they had a car. They were believed to have headed east on Main Street.

New Hampshire State Police has been helping Exeter PD with the investigation by providing a police K-9 as well as bringing in a helicopter.

"We would like to commend the clerk for the way he handled this very stressful encounter when he was confronted with multiple firearms," Police Chief Stephan Poulin said. "He didn't panic and did exactly what was asked."

Officers in Exeter are working to gather surveillance footage and continue to investigate the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.