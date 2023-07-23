Coast Guard searches for missing mariner after fishing boat found empty off Maine

A fishing vessel was found empty near Jonesport, Maine, prompting the Coast Guard to conduct a search for a missing mariner this weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said it spent 40 hours searching for whoever was aboard "Top Gun" before making the decision to suspend search efforts shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, pending any new developments.

The search was conducted by water and air, and included assets from the Maine National Guard and Forest Rangers.

#UPDATE : @uscg has suspended the search after 40 hours. Crews from Station Jonesport & Station Southwest Harbor, CGC Sturgeon and Maine Marine Patrol & Air assets from Maine @NationalGuard, @MaineRangers & AirSta #capecod . The search is suspended pending further developments. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 23, 2023

Further information was not immediately available.