Coast Guard searches for missing mariner after fishing boat found empty off Maine

The fishing vessel "Top Gun" was found empty near Jonesport, Maine, the Coast Guard said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fishing vessel was found empty near Jonesport, Maine, prompting the Coast Guard to conduct a search for a missing mariner this weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said it spent 40 hours searching for whoever was aboard "Top Gun" before making the decision to suspend search efforts shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, pending any new developments.

The search was conducted by water and air, and included assets from the Maine National Guard and Forest Rangers.

Further information was not immediately available.

