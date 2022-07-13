Cohasset Swim Center Remains Closed After Pool Water Made 4 People Sick

The Cohasset Swim Center will remain closed until further notice after chemical imbalances in the pool water, which left four people sick last week, was found to have persisted, the Massachusetts town said Tuesday.

The center opened to the public last week despite not having a health inspection permit, according to a news release. Later that day, four people reported feeling sick after leaving the pool, which the town's health department determined was the result of chemical imbalances in the water.

After shutting down its three pools for an emergency health inspection and fixing the chemicals, the facility reopened on Friday for the weekend, Cohasset's town manager said in a news release. But on Monday morning, testing determined the levels of chlorine in the water were fluctuating, and the center was shut down again until all three pools can maintain a consistent chemical balance.

"Our staff, Trustees, volunteers and pool service company are working around the clock on these short term fixes," the Cohasset Swim Center said in a statement on Tuesday. "We very much appreciate that every day matters in this shortened summer."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The swim center is providing the town's board of health with testing results every day until the water chemistry problems are fixed and the complex can reopen, according to the town, which doesn't operate the swim center.

While they work to fix the issue, the facility plans to add three new ring buoys, a new fence that can identify intruders new locks for the locker rooms and other changes.

The swim center said it made "solid progress" on Tuesday after receiving guidance from the state's evaluations. Staff members hope to open the facility to the public on Wednesday afternoon, but will give a mid-day update on their website.