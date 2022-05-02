missing person

Crews Searching Park in Cohasset for Missing 19-Year-Old

The missing man, whose name and photo were not immediately released, is described as 5'10", 200 pounds and was last seen wearing grey Carhart pants, a blue sweatshirt and green shoes

By Thea DiGiammerino

Cohasset Police Department

Emergency crews are searching Wheelwright Park in Cohasset for a missing 19-year-old who is considered endangered, police said Monday afternoon.

Cohasset Police said they are searching for the man, who is described as white, 5'10" and around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey Carhart pants, a blue sweatshirt and green shoes. His name and a photo were not immediately released.

Crews are in the area of the park off North Main Street and Forest Avenue.

A K9 unit is involved with the search, and crews are both on foot and riding ATVs as part of the search. A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is also assisting with the search.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

