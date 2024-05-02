Israel-Hamas War

Tensions remain high on college campuses as protesters dig in over Israel-Hamas war

Protests concerning the war in the Middle East, many calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, are causing division on college campuses

By Matt Prichard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tensions are boiling over on college campuses across the country as students call on universities to divest resources from Israel.

In Massachusetts over 100 demonstrators were arrested at Emerson, and a hundred more at Northeastern. Another estimated 100 were arrested between protests at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth. Protesters remain dug in at Tufts and MIT.

President Joe Biden addressed the demonstrations Thursday.

“I understand people have strong feelings and deep convictions in America,” the president said. “We respect the right and protect the right for them to express that. But it doesn’t mean anything goes.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Leaders in New England also chimed in. Both Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu condemned some protesters for skirting the line of antisemitism.

“We all know the nature of what the protests are. They’re very hateful, they’re very antisemitic,” Sununu said while on New Hampshire Today with Chris Ryan.

“I think there was certainly antisemitic language used at least at Northeastern and we certainly received a lot of complaints about antisemitic language and conduct,” Healey commented.

President Joe Biden said Thursday peaceful protests are “the best tradition of how Americans respond to controversial issues” but stressed that the United States is not a lawless country.

All three made clear their support of free speech, calling on protestors to remain within legal boundaries.

“Violent protest is not protected. Peaceful protest is, it’s against the law when violence occurs,” said Biden.

“Just being really clear about the difference between protest and peaceful protest and also what constitutes violence,” the Massachusetts governor said.

More on the protests on college campuses

Israel-Hamas War 3 hours ago

At least 2,000 people arrested in pro-Palestinian protests across US campuses

Israel-Hamas War 14 hours ago

Biden defends students' right to protests but condemns campus violence as schools crack down on encampments

Boston 15 hours ago

Over 100 arrested at Dartmouth, UNH as campus unrest continues across New England

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us