Business

Maine

Colleges' Reopening Plans Could Have Bigger Impact in Maine

Maine leads the region in terms of the number of communities that are strongly dependent on colleges and universities for their local economies

University of New England students dining
Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images, File

There's going to be a ripple effect through the Maine economy as colleges decide whether to reopen this fall.

A report issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found that Maine leads the region in terms of the number of communities that are heavily dependent on colleges and universities for their local economies.

All told, 19 of the 57 New England communities that are highly dependent on a college or university for employment are in Maine.

Maine

Portland Maine Jul 5

Portland Businessman Charged With Parking Lot Assault

Maine Jul 2

Why Haven't Mass. and RI Been Exempted From Maine's Quarantine Rules?

In other coronavirus-related developments, the Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another eight confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the smallest daily figures recorded over the past month.

The agency said Monday that there were no new deaths over the past 24 hours.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maineuniversitieslocal economyreopening plans for fall
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us