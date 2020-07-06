Colleges' Reopening Plans Could Have Bigger Impact in Maine

There's going to be a ripple effect through the Maine economy as colleges decide whether to reopen this fall.

A report issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston found that Maine leads the region in terms of the number of communities that are heavily dependent on colleges and universities for their local economies.

All told, 19 of the 57 New England communities that are highly dependent on a college or university for employment are in Maine.

In other coronavirus-related developments, the Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another eight confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the smallest daily figures recorded over the past month.

The agency said Monday that there were no new deaths over the past 24 hours.

