Community College of Rhode Island to Offer Enrollment and Vaccination Pop-Up

Prospective students can get enrolled and get vaccinated at the same time at the Community College of Rhode Island.

A pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday is free for prospective students and their families. The event scheduled at the school's Warwick campus will offer those interested in attending the community college the opportunity to apply for free, receive help filing for financial aid, take the placement exam, and register for classes.

It's one of many smaller clinics being offered across New England as larger, mass vaccination clinics are scaled back.