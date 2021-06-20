Local

covid vaccine

Community College of Rhode Island to Offer Enrollment and Vaccination Pop-Up

The pop-up, walk-in clinic on Tuesday is free for prospective students and their families

Hand with medical glove holding covid 19 corona virus vaccine vial bottle for injection on medical pharmacy background.
Getty Images (Stock photo)

Prospective students can get enrolled and get vaccinated at the same time at the Community College of Rhode Island.

A pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday is free for prospective students and their families. The event scheduled at the school's Warwick campus will offer those interested in attending the community college the opportunity to apply for free, receive help filing for financial aid, take the placement exam, and register for classes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

coronavirus Jun 10

RI Offers COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Misquamicut Beach

Make It Jun 17

The Pandemic May Have Made It Easier for Some Students to Get Into College Last Year

It's one of many smaller clinics being offered across New England as larger, mass vaccination clinics are scaled back.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

covid vaccineWarwickCommunity Collegecollege enrollment
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us