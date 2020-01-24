‘Cool’ Art Featured at Stowe Winter Carnival

A long-running tradition in a Vermont resort town continues this weekend.

The Stowe Winter Carnival features the opportunity to witness the creation of some truly “cool” art.

“It’s something you don’t see every day,” said ice carver Chip Koser, one of the artists who is in Stowe for this weekend’s carnival.

Friday, the carvers worked to transform 300-pound blocks of ice, sometimes using several for one piece, into 30 different sculptures around town.

A kangaroo, a tiger and even a narwhal are among the sculptures now mesmerizing visitors.

“It’s cool to come to Stowe for a weekend and see some ice carvings,” said Mackenzie Kellard, who was visiting Stowe from new York City. “It feels like a true Stowe experience.”

The Stowe Winter Carnival is 46 years old, bringing a series of weekend activities to the town known internationally for its skiing and riding.

For 20 of those years, the carnival has spotlighted carvers, organizer Huntly Armbruster said.

“For anyone that sees a finished ice carving, it’s a wow factor,” Armbruster told NECN. “First impression: wow!”

Ice carver Evan Hughes noted the temporary nature of the carvings are part of their appeal.

“You have to experience it now, because it will go away,” Hughes said. “That’s what draws people to it.”

Friday’s demonstrations were just the start of the ice carving fun for the weekend.

Saturday will feature ice carving competitions, with contests for pros and amateurs, including a speed challenge. Those events run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alchemist Brewery. For a full list of Stowe Winter Carnival events, click here.