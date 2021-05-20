Court Records: Video Shows Boston Officer Assaulting Child

Cellphone video shows a Boston police officer striking a 10-year-old boy on the head and face and taunting the child, an investigator said in court records.

Sgt. Brian Dunford was arraigned Tuesday on an assault and battery charge after authorities obtained the video from his estranged wife's cellphone through a search warrant.

A detective wrote that Dunford is seen on the video pinning the boy down and hitting him on the face and head with open hands, The Boston Globe reported. Dunford tells the child: "Do it again and let's see what happens ... let's see what you got," the detective wrote.

The records say the video was recorded last December. The alleged incident took place in Milton

Dunford was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday and ordered to stay away from his wife and children. A phone message seeking comment was left Thursday with his attorney.

Dunford has been placed on administrative leave, according to the police department.

Court records show Dunford's wife filed for divorce last month after she was arrested on accusations that she attacked her husband and was charged with domestic assault and battery. Dunford was granted an abuse prevention order against his wife on April 12.

Jennifer Dunford declined to comment to The Boston Globe.