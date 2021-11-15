COVID Cluster Prompts Rhode Island High School to Go Remote

A Rhode Island high school moved to remote learning on Monday in response to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health alerted school officials in Warwick about the cluster of cases at Pilgrim High School over the weekend.

“This is a serious situation that needs cooperation from the entire Pilgrim community,” Superintendent Lynn Dambruch and Assistant Superintendent Bill McCaffrey said in an email to parents Sunday.

The health department also recommended limiting contact with others and monitoring for symptoms, they said.

The state will set up a testing site at the school as early as Tuesday, the email said, and all students are encouraged to be tested even if vaccinated.

It was not clear when the school would return to in-person learning.

“Our priority is keeping students and staff safe. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you as we receive more information,” the email said.